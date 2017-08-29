CSI Tullamore: Offaly public invited to solve castle murder

The Irish Forensic Science Community has come together to launch a unique new Offaly festival to entice people's curiosity about forensic science and its use in crime investigations.

Festival goers can help investigate a newly discovered fake shallow grave containing enough evidence to identify the perpetrator in a hands-on forensic experience.

In the scenario based event, a human body has been located in a shallow grave in the wooded grounds of the fabulous neogothic Charleville Castle in Tullamore.

There are a range of suspects but each has a robust alibi. Join members of the Irish Forensic Science Community and researchers and scientists from the fields of archaeology, anthropology, botany, geology, zoology as well as the Gardaí to learn the basics and try out the outdoor and lab techniques regularly used in crime scene investigations in Ireland.

Work the scene, gather and record the evidence to identify the victim and the killer. If you’ve ever read a murder mystery, played Cluedo, watched CSI and thought I’d love to try it for yourself, then this Festival is for you.



The Irish Festival of Forensic Science takes place at Charleville Castle, Tullamore, Co. Offaly from Saturday, September 2-Sunday, September 3 from 10.30am – 4pm each day.



The event costs €20 per day (12-18 years €10) and family concessions are available. No children under 12 years will be admitted.

At the festival, you can:

Make and identify your own fingermarks; examine footprints; analyze hair, soil, pollen, plant, fungi, mineral, particle samples for evidence; narrow down a crime scene by Geographic Information System (GIS) study; biometrics of bones;

examination of tool marks on bone; put the evidence together to find the perpetrator; Take part in the excavation, assist with the location and examination of the evidence to narrow down the suspects.

There will be food available for purchase on site as well as free parking.

A Forensic Science Festival BBQ will take place from 5-8pm Sunday, September 3, and booking is required. Tour of the castle itself will be available each day at 11am – 5pm at €10 per person (booking required).

Tickets can be purchased in advance on www.questnews.net or www.eventbrite.com.

