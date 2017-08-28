Offaly comedian to lead community walk

Pfizer today announced that comedian, Offaly native and Ambassador for Healthy Town 2017, Neil Delamere, will lead the people of Tullamore on a thirty-minute community walk in Tullamore Town Park on Tuesday, September 12, at 7pm to mark the launch of Pfizer Healthy Town 2017.

The community walk is open to anyone in Tullamore and everyone in the locality is encouraged to participate!

The Healthy Town programme will involve a series of free events and seminars, and provide the community with an opportunity to focus on their health and wellbeing, encouraging them to make simple, small changes which will benefit their health and to inspire other towns across Ireland to do likewise.

On Thursday, September 14, running coach and fitness expert, Mary Jennings will give a free motivational talk in Tullamore as part of the Healthy Town programme of events.

Mary, who trains everyone from beginners to marathon runners, will share tips and tricks with the people of Tullamore and inspire them to stay motivated and get running. The talk, which is open to the general public and is free of charge, will mark the beginning of an eight-week programme of events.

It will take place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on September 14, and you can visit Healthy Town Ireland on Facebook for more details. To rsvp for the event, email pfizerhealthytown@edelman.com.

Commenting on the announcement, Karen O’Keeffe, Corporate Affairs Director, Pfizer Ireland said, “From our Healthy Town 2017 survey, we know that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is very important to the people of Tullamore. The Healthy Town programme will only further encourage the people of Tullamore to maintain their health and wellbeing through free events and seminars throughout September and October. To mark the launch, we are holding a community walk in Tullamore Town Park, the walk is open to all and we would encourage as many people from the community to join in and get walking!”

Now in its sixth year, Pfizer Healthy Town is an annual programme that aims to enhance the health and wellbeing of communities around Ireland. It aligns with the World Health Organisation’s Healthy Cities initiative and Healthy Ireland’s Healthy Towns and Counties, and establishes that every town has the potential to be a Healthy Town. ‘Healthy Ireland’, the national framework for action to improve the health and wellbeing of Ireland, supports the programme. Previous Healthy Towns have included Navan, Athlone, Portlaoise, Wicklow and Kilkenny.

The programme of events for Healthy Town 2017 will be launched on September 12. In the meantime, people in Tullamore are encouraged to keep up to date at www.facebook.com/HealthyTownIreland and share updates on social media about their health and wellbeing plans, using the hashtag #MyHealthyTown.

