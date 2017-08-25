Man steals cash at midlands bingo hall

A man has stolen a sum of cash during a robbery at a bingo hall in the midlands.

Bingo was taking place at the time around 9.45pm on Thursday night, August 24, when a lone male entered St. Mary's Hall in Portlaoise.

The individual pushed an older lady during the ordeal as he made off with a sum of cash. No weapons were used in the incident.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for public assistance and have said that the suspect may have been noticed loitering around outside the hall before storming inside.

People with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100.

