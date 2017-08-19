Lidl commit to reducing food poverty in Offaly

Charities in Offaly are set to benefit from Lidl’s announcement of a commitment to donate 1 million meals to Irish charities by 2020 in conjunction with FoodCloud.

With 1 in 8 people in Ireland experiencing food poverty, this partnership will see all 152 Lidl stores and 3 warehouses in Ireland partnered with hundreds of local charities who will benefit from the store’s surplus food.

FoodCloud and FoodCloud Hubs is a social enterprise that connects retailers and suppliers to hundreds of local charities to redistribute surplus food via a software platform. Started in 2012, FoodCloud’s vision is for a world where no good food goes to waste. Surplus food refers to food that is perfectly good to eat, but for one reason or another, cannot be sold and would otherwise go to waste.



The redistribution of surplus food allows charities to relocate funding, that would otherwise have been spent on food, towards their core service and support their underlying mission. This redistribution allows Lidl to contribute to local communities while also reducing the worldwide statistic that 30% of food produced is going to waste.

Deirdre Ryan, Head of CSR for Lidl Ireland commented: “The rollout of a national food redistribution programme supports our objective to reduce food waste and positively contribute to the communities in which we operate."

"Working with FoodCloud enables Lidl to connect with hundreds of charities across Ireland and support them in a meaningful way. The feedback we have received to date has been fantastic and our store teams are extremely engaged with the project," she added.

Iseult Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of FoodCloud, added: “We're very proud to be working with Lidl Ireland. They have become a fundamental component in our capacity to help more than 300 charities across Ireland and in helping us ensure no good food in Ireland goes to waste."

"Each Lidl store is making a big difference to local charities and the food supplied is having a positive impact both on the people who receive the food and the charities who can spend funds on other important elements to help people."

"Each food donation represents a financial saving to the charity and a positive boost to our environment by reducing waste. Lidl Ireland will help us reach more communities and charities right across Ireland and we look forward to working with their local stores across Ireland,” she continued.

Food waste costs Irish households a staggering €700 per year. Here are Lidl’s Top 12 Tips on reducing food waste to save you money and reduce your environmental impact:

- Educate yourself on methods of preserving food. Drying, canning, sugaring, salting and pickling are all viable methods of ensuring longevity out of your food purchases.

- Blend leftover vegetables with chopped tomatoes and tomato puree to make a vegetarian pasta sauce. Add to pasta and sprinkle with cheese to make pasta bake.

- Invest in good Tupperware and zip lock bags to preserve food for longer in the fridge or freezer.

- Use bones and carcass from Sunday’s roast chicken dinner to make stock for chicken soup for lunch on Monday.

- Store food in the right way and in the right places so the food shelf life isn’t cut short.

- Add rice, eggs and soya sauce to left over chicken and vegetables to make egg fried rice.

- Don’t be afraid of “ugly fruit and vegetables”. These products are just as healthy and tasty as their brighter and shinier counterparts.

- Use leftover potatoes to make a Spanish omelette. Slice the potatoes, dice onion and fry in olive oil before adding some beaten eggs.

- Plan one “use it up meal” a week: get creative and use up all products close to expiration date, experimenting with different flavours and spices.

- As fruit is going soft, chop up, put in a freezer bag and freeze. These can be added to smoothie and juices.

- Cook the correct portion size so you don’t have leftovers.

- Add baked beans and a sprinkle of cheese to leftover boiled potatoes to make jacket potatoes for lunch the following day.