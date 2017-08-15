Offaly groups urged to organise positive 'Age Action' events

Age Action is calling on the community groups in Offaly to organise events around the county for Bank of Ireland Positive Ageing Week which takes place between Monday, September 25 and Sunday, October 1.

This is the 15th year of Positive Ageing Week and the theme for 2017 is ‘Back to the Future’ which focuses on getting all generations celebrating ageing in their local community.

Justin Moran, Head of Advocacy & Communications, Age Action said, “Age Action’s mission is to make Ireland the best country in which to grow old and Bank of Ireland Positive Ageing Week is a hugely important part of that."

“We want to bring generations together in the community and celebrate all aspects of ageing. Last year over 550 events took place and this year our goal is to have 600 nationwide," he added.

People can organise whatever they wish - from a coffee morning to a Grandparents Day at local schools to dancercise to cooking – whatever you think would engage all age groups in their community.

"With Bank of Ireland Positive Ageing Week just six weeks away, we need communities to help us make this week the best ever," Justin said.

This year Bank of Ireland is the title sponsor for Positive Ageing Week. Aine Malone, County Manager, Bank of Ireland, said, “We are delighted to sponsor Positive Ageing Week as part of our ongoing partnership with Age Action. Bank of Ireland Positive Ageing Week is a great opportunity for our team nationwide to support this fantastic initiative within their local community and host events promoting positive ageing.”

Events need to be registered by 5pm, Friday, September 1, 2017. For event ideas and information on how to register an event visit www.ageaction.ie, email paw@ageaction.ie or call 01 475 6989.

Age Action also gave a list of possible ideas to get your imagination into full flow:

ITea – Afternoon Tea & Technology Event;

Intergenerational mornings - Mother/Daughter/Niece or Father/Son/Nephew

Frugal Fridays – Cooking on a Budget workshop;

Eco, Historical and Forest Walks;

Dancercise, Chair Zumba; Musical or Ceol agus Craic Evenings;

Scrabble, Chess, Bridge and Boggle Clubs;

Coffee Mornings;

A Care and Repair Showcase event;

Bank of Ireland Online Banking Training;

Silver Surfer Awards

Theme Ideas:

Positive Fitness – both physical & mental:

Positive Beauty – Inside & Out

PositivITy - IT Learning

Positive Style

PositiviME – events to celebrate “me time” e.g.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

