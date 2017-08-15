Full steam ahead for Offaly's Queen of the Land Festival
Reigning WR Shaw Queen of the Land 2016 Karen Elliffe with Billy Shaw of WR Shaw at the the 2017 Tullamore Show
Preparations are in motion for the 2017 WR Shaw Queen of the Land Festival in Offaly.
The event will take place in Tullamore from November 10-12, 2017 with the official launch set to take place on October 6 in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, Co. Offaly at 8pm.
Billy Shaw of WR Shaw was recently pictured with the 2016 WR Shaw Queen of the Land Karen Elliffe promoting the festival at the 2017 Tullamore Show as the eagerly anticipated event draws nearer.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on