Full steam ahead for Offaly's Queen of the Land Festival

Preparations are in motion for the 2017 WR Shaw Queen of the Land Festival in Offaly.

The event will take place in Tullamore from November 10-12, 2017 with the official launch set to take place on October 6 in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, Co. Offaly at 8pm.

Billy Shaw of WR Shaw was recently pictured with the 2016 WR Shaw Queen of the Land Karen Elliffe promoting the festival at the 2017 Tullamore Show as the eagerly anticipated event draws nearer.

