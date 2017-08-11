Horse mysteriously disappears in the midlands

Gardaí are appealing for information after a horse was stolen from a field on the Mountrath Road, Clonkeen (old Mountrath to Portlaoise road) in the middle of the night.

The horse is a 10-year old bay mare, 16'2 hands in height, dark brown in colour with specks of white on the nose and a couple of white socks.

The mare is well groomed and in top condition. She disappeared overnight between Thursday, August 10, and Friday, August 11.

She is also three to four months in foal.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 86 74100 or the Garda confidential number at 1800 666111.

Gardaí emphasise that any information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

