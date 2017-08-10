Offaly students can call Leaving Cert helpline if needed

Offaly students who may be worried or concerned about their Leaving Cert results can avail of new Examination Helpline 2017.

The Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC) today welcomed the launch of the helpline.

Hosted by the National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCpp), it will open next Wednesday, August 16, the day the results are issued, to offer advice, information and support to Leaving Certificate students.

The 1800 265 165 Freephone Helpline opens from 10am on the day to take calls from students, parents and teachers seeking advice and information on what choices are available to students, and will continue until Wednesday, August 23.

The Helpline is sponsored by the Irish Independent and eir and is supported by the Department of Education and Skills.

It is staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counselors who are fully qualified experts in their field.

Every year the helpline deals with thousands of calls and helps students to make informed decisions.

Those seeking advice, information or reassurance can contact the Helpline on 1800 265 165 and speak to experienced, professionally-trained guidance counselors.

All queries on third level courses, such as the points system, rechecks, repeats, CAO procedures, apprenticeships and further training options will be dealt with in a professional and confidential manner.

The opening hours of operation are:

Wednesday, 16 August: 10am - 7pm.

Thursday, 17 August: 10am - 7pm.

Friday, 18 August: 10am - 1pm.

Monday, 21 August: 8am - 7pm.

Tuesday, 22 August: 8am - 7pm.

Wednesday, 23 August: 8am - 1pm.

