WEATHER: Hazy sunshine on the way for Offaly

Offaly can expect some pleasant dry and sunny conditions over the next few days, according to Met Éireann.

Today will be dry across most areas, although there will be the odd isolated light shower. Low cloud and early morning mist will lift as spells of sunshine break through fairly widely.

It will be a mild day, getting warmer in the afternoon in sunshine. Temperatures will reach 19 or 20 degrees Celsius with just moderate winds, north or northwest in direction.



It will remain dry tonight with long clear spells for much of the night. Mist and fog patches will form later. It will be cool with lowest temperatures 7 to 9 degrees Celsius, in light westerly breezes.

Tomorrow, Thursday, August 9, will be a dry day, in light west to southwest breezes. Mild or even warm spells of hazy sunshine will emerge across most areas, and again it will feel pleasant.

Highest temperatures will range 18 to 20 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.