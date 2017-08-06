Thieves target popular Offaly tourist spot

A car has been broken into at a popular tourist spot in Offaly,

The car was parked at Lough Boora when thieves struck. Among the items stolen were a handbag, a phone and cash. The theft occurred yesterday, Saturday, August 5.

Gardai are urging people to be vigilant when placing items in boots as thieves may be parked up nearby watching people secure their property. Motorists are also being urged to secure their cars properly and make sure all doors are locked.