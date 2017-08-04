Offaly GAA club's lotto goes viral for very Irish reason!

An image of the upcoming Kilconfert GAA club lotto draw has gone viral online in recent days. First appearing on Reddit, the image was picked up by iRadio, who published the image with the caption, 'The most Irish lotto prizes ever?'

iRadio has over almost 700,000 followers between Facebook and Twitter, meaning the Kilclonfert draw ticket may have been seen by close to a million people.

The unconventional prizes for the draw, which is due to take place at Kilclonfert GAA's stand at the National Ploughing Championships, has caused a stir. It's like being on a retro episode of Bullseye from the 1980s.

First prize is a 30' x 20' shed, a fabulous top prize in our book, while second prize is a Pure Bred Heifer - not just any aul Heifer, a pure bred!

A 12 inch concrete saw is next, followed by a respectable €300 holiday voucher, a prize lamb, pallet of briquettes and of course a load of turf. Who wouldn't want to win a load of turf heading into the winter months?

Tickets for the draw are priced at €10 and you can find out more about the draw and how to enter by checking out Kilclonfert GAA on Facebook.

