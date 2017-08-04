Offaly hotel launches Christmas brochure...

The Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore has caused a stir today, Friday, August 4, by launching their Christmas brochure for Christmas 2017.

!It may seem a little early, but here at the Bridge House Hotel we are ready for the festive season," a statement from the popular venue read.

From dinner in one of our Award Winning Restaurants’ to a full-blown Christmas Party Night; they reckon they've got everything you need to celebrate Christmas with family, friends and colleagues.

They suggest that to avoid disappointment, book early. For larger parties they offer you a reduced personalised Christmas Package, including Mulled Wine on arrival, Private Function Room, Four Course evening meal, DJ & Bar extension till late, plus reduced B&B rates.

During December, in the lead-up to Christmas, the hotel will host a number of party nights, with special guests like Simon Casey, Michael English and Mike Denver.

They've also launched their Christmas Party dinner menu, just in case you want to have a think about what you might want to eat in four months time! It includes a Festive Vol Au Vent, Grilled Duo of Salmon & Seabass and the old favourite, Traditional Roast Stuffed Turkey & Honey Baked Ham.

In a festive twist, the desserts are Winterberry cheesecake, Apple crumble, and chocolate mousse.

The Bridge House Hotel has also indicated that they will be hosting a black tie New Year's Ever ball with champagne on arrival and a five course meal. It costs €59.95 per person and entertainment on the night will be provided by Damien Bowe & The Vows.

For enquiries or to book; you can contact the hotel on 05793-25600.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.