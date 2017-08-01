Wheeling in the years: Offaly man to be remembered with novel rally

The Bulfin Heritage Cycle Rally is one of the most unique bicycle journeys available to High Nelly/Vintage bicycle enthusiasts in Ireland.

Gaining its inspiration from William Bulfin, who cycled around Ireland in 1902, the event is a valuable introduction to the heritage that inspired much of the history, culture, music and storytelling of Ancient Ireland. It was first held in 2014.

Participants will embrace the hidden heritage of South Laois and North Kilkenny from the saddle of their High Nelly bikes, as they set out to recapture a unique bicycle journey, first undertaken by journalist, writer, and proud Irish nationalist, William Bulfin in 1902.

Planned to coincide with the Irish Heritage Week celebrations, This novel cycling event is a 70k two day vintage bicycle ride, taking place on August 26 & 27, as part of the Irish Country Roads & Culture Trails, annual series of events.

William Bulfin was born in Derrinlough, Co Offaly in 1864. He emigrated to Argentina in 1883, where he worked among the native gauchos and cowboys before becoming proprietor and editor of “The Southern Cross” newspaper in Bueno Aires.

Bulfin returned from Argentina in 1902, he then set off on a heritage fact-finding journey that took him through the highways and byways of Ireland on a steel framed bicycle made by Pierce Ironworks in Wexford. “Rambles in Eirinn” is an insightful book written by Bulfin about his cycling experience. The travelogue was published in 1907 and proved to be a resounding success, extending to a fourth edition, published in 1915.

For further information please contact the organisers: Legends Vintage Cycle Club: Matt Doyle 086 0537356, Hugh Sheppard 086 8694691, Noel Mooney 087 9517311

You can also email: durrow.doings@gmail.com, follow on Facebook @Culture Trails or on Twitter @VintageHeritage Cycle.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.