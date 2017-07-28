WEATHER: A mixed bag for Offaly in the coming days

Today will bring a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers over Offaly, despite the morning starting out mainly dry.

The rain will clear to the east this evening. It will be cooler than in recent days with highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees with fresh southwest winds.

it will be mainly dry overnight while temperatures won't fall below between 10 to 12 degrees.

Saturday will start off mainly dry and sunny, but scattered showers will spread eastwards in the late morning and will become more widespread in the afternoon.

There'll be some decent dry spells also with highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with mostly moderate southwest breezes.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.