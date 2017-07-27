Is Ireland's Next Top Tourist Attraction in Offaly?

An exciting new TG4 Television series aims to showcase the next, newest and undiscovered Irish tourist attractions. Tourist attractions in Ireland come in all shapes and sizes, and surely Offaly has something to offer to this competition.

The recent rise to stardom of ‘The Wild Atlantic Way’ has proven that sometimes the most attractive things to tourists are right under our noses. All we need to do is uncover them and get the word out.

This unique tourist trail around Ireland will be led by two experts in the field and is all about giving communities a chance to focus on opportunities that are right in front of their eyes and discover the next tourist attractions in Ireland.

Over the 6 programmes the experts will visit new tourist attractions that have yet to be highlighted on a national platform. Organisers will be asking the individuals and communities behind these attractions to put their best foot forward and show them what makes their project unique.

Have you set up a new tourism venture like a new food trail or a new adventure activity in Offaly that you’d like to showcase? Is there a natural geographical attraction in the area that has always been overlooked?

The show is looking to showcase the best of what Ireland has to offer its tourists. So, if you think any local tourist attractions in Offaly can be the next Cliffs of Moher, Book of Kells or ancestral home worthy of a visit, put it forward!

For more information and an application form, contact Adare Productions, phone Bríd or Deirdre at 01 284 3877 or email tourism@adareproductions.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.