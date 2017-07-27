Want to reduce your Property Tax in Offaly? Here's how!

Offaly people are being invited to make submissions that can influence the amount of Property Tax they will pay going forward.

The Finance (Local Property Tax) Act 2012, makes specific provision that elected members of a Local Authority may pass a formal resolution to vary the basic rate of the Local Property Tax for their administrative area by a percentage known as the local adjustment factor.

That means, Offaly County Council can put the local Property Tax charge up or down within a 15% range. At the meeting set for September, the Council will consider this matter.

Before then, you are invited to make written submissions to Offaly County Council to recommend the charge goes up or down, and express to the personnel who will ultimately make decision why you have taken such a view.

The submissions will help the Council understand all the potential effects of varying the basic rate of the Local Property Tax on businesses, individuals and on Local Authority services.

Offaly County Council will meet on September 18, 2017 to consider the setting of a local adjustment factor for 2018.

Full details of the public services supplied by Offaly County Council can be seen at: www.offaly.ie/pi2016

Submissions must be received by August 31, 2017 and can be emailed to lpt@offalycoco.ie or posted to:

LPT Submission,

Offaly County Council,

Áras an Chontae,

Charleville Road,

Tullamore,

Co. Offaly.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.