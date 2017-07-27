WEATHER: Unsettled conditions on the way for Offaly

Offaly is set to be hit with blustery conditions today with widespread showers, some turning heavy throughout the day. Temperatures will range from 17 to 19 degrees in fresh southwesterly winds which will increase strong and gusty by mid-day.

Tonight will continue to be breezy with scattered showers but they will become isolated in the later. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.

Tomorrow, Friday, will see further scattered showers with some sunny spells.

It will become cloudier with possible outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Top temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a fresh and gusty southwesterly breeze which will moderate somewhat towards evening.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.