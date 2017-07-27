Midlands NCT centre broken into overnight

Gardaí are investigating a break-in at the NCT centre in the midlands.

The premises in the Lismard Business Park on the Timahoe Road in Portlaoise was targeted some time between 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday morning, July 26.

Gardaí have said that those involved entered the building into the office through a side window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí on 057 87 74 100.

