WEATHER: The sun is hanging on in Offaly

The dry weather looks set to hold out for another couple of days in Offaly, according to Met Éireann.

Patches of fog and drizzle this morning will clear to give a dry day with hazy sunshine and warm with highest temperatures 19 to 23 degrees.

Light breezes this morning and calm in places then winds freshening from a southeasterly direction during the afternoon and evening.

Tonight will remain mild and humid with rain, drizzle and fog and a spell of heavy rain towards dawn. Temperatures won't fall below 14 to 16 degrees in fresh southerly winds.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the cloud and rain will quickly clear away eastwards during the morning and sunny spells will develop. The sunny spells will continue in the afternoon and evening and mostly dry but some local showers will occur.

Wednesday will be fresher than today with highs of 16 to 20 degrees. The evening will become windy as moderate westerly winds strengthen during the day.

