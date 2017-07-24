Deceased soldiers remembered with Tullamore mass

The Tullamore Branch of the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel (ONE) held its annual mass for all deceased members last Sunday, July 23.

The mass was celebrated by Fr Shane Crombie and Tullamore Branch members of ONE were joined by invited guests including Michael Carroll, ONE National President, Michael McDonnell, President of ONE Leinster Area Council, Peter Origan and Tom James, ONE Board Directors, Tullamore IUNVA members Billy Hanley and Din Jo Connolly and members of the Reserve Defence Force.

Local public representatives and families and friends of both present members and deceased ONE Branch members also joined Fr Shane in offering special prayers for serving and deceased members of the Defence Forces.

Prayers were read by Mary Theresa Lowbridge and Peter Origan and the roll of honour remembering deceased comrades of the Tullamore ONE Branch was read by Pat Wynne. The colour party comprising of Branch members Mick Lynam and Mick Nally was commanded by Ger Monaghan. The annual mass concluded with the sounding of the Last Post and Reveille in honour of departed colleagues by trumpeter David Prendergast accompanied by ONE Branch Secretary Paddy Doheny on drums.

Following mass all members and guests proceeded to the ONE monument in Tullamore’s Lloyd Town Park where Chairperson of the Tullamore Branch, Pat Hensey laid a wreath to remember all deceased members of the Branch and the Defence Forces. The ceremony concluded with the playing of the National Anthem.

Next Friday and Saturday, July 28 & 29, the Tullamore Branch of ONE will hold their annual Fuchsia collection in the Bridge Shopping Centre. The selling of Fuchsias raises funds to support the accommodation and other needs of ex-service personnel.

