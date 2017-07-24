WEATHER: Offaly to bask in summer sunshine

Offaly is set to enjoy a few days of warm sunshine as the rain of last week becomes a distant memory.

Today's early morning mist and fog will quickly clear to give a bright and sunny day with temperatures rising to between 20 and 23 degrees during the afternoon. It will continue to remain sunny into the evening time.

Tonight will be clear with lows of 10 to 13 degrees in light breezes with mist and fog patches developing again.

The fine weather will continue into Tuesday with further long spells of sunshine, although it will tend to become cloudier by evening. Highs of 21 to 23 degrees in light breezes.

Temperatures will dip on Wednesday and the rain will return with spells of heavy showers forecast.

