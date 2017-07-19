Offaly service station to host family fun day

On July 22, from 3pm until 5pm, Maunsell’s Gala Tullamore, in association with Ireland’s largest independent forecourt retailer, Applegreen, will host a free family fun event.

All are welcome and attractions will include a magician and entertainer from ‘Sillybilly Events’ who have over 15 Years’ experience providing creative entertainment all over Ireland. There will also be face painting, characters, competitions, spot prizes and refreshments on the day.

Rob Maunsell of Maunsell’s Gala said: "We are delighted to host this event which also coincides with the second anniversary of Maunsell’s Gala."

"It is very important for us to give something back to the community and this fun-filled afternoon will be free of charge but attendees are asked to please make a donation to Barnardos on the day," he added.

Barnardos has been selected as Applegreen’s 2016/2017 Charity Partner. "I myself will be running the Berlin marathon this September for this charity and am currently in the process of raising funds which will go towards making a life changing impact on the children and families that Barnardos work with," Rob explained.

Maunsell's are asking customers and friends to please join them on the day to help make a difference. Speaking on behalf of Barnardos, Aisling Andrews, Corporate Partnerships Lead said: “We are delighted to benefit from this wonderful event to bring together children and families in the local community while also helping to support the children and families Barnardos is working with."

"Funds raised by customers and staff will benefit our Early Years Programme to prepare young children for school by helping them to achieve their developmental, social and educational milestones, helping them to overcome the challenges they already face in their young lives. Thank you for your support.”

In addition to running this fun event for children, Maunsell's Gala will host a coffee morning and cake sale and the proceeds from tea and coffee sold on the mornings of Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 will go to Barnardos.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.