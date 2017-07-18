WEATHER: Offaly weather set to turn very nasty

Despite the warm spell continuing today, Offaly weather is set to take a turn for the worse in the coming days.

Today will be another warm and mostly dry day with temperatures reaching 21 to 25 degrees in s moderate southeasterly breeze which will freshen for a time in the afternoon.

However, tonight will be warm and humid with heavy thundery showers spreading northwards. Lowest temperatures will stay around 14 to 16 degrees in mainly moderate southeasterly winds.

Wednesday will be a cloudy and humid day with showery rain turning heavy and the risk of thundery downpours which may lead to spot flooding.

The rain will clear northeastwards with fresher and cooler conditions to follow later in the evening. Afternoon temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds which will veer west to northwesterly and increase fresh to strong and gusty.

Thursday and Friday are also expected to bring showery conditions.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.