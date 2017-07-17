All you need to know about renewing your passport online

With many Offaly people planning trips abroad over the coming months, local Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy is encouraging people to save time by renewing their passport online.

“Anybody planning a foreign holiday at this time of year needs to check their passport is in date well in advance of travel."

“Nobody wants to be caught out in the airport with a passport that has expired, and the last thing you need while planning your holiday is to be worrying about a passport application."

The key thing to know is that over 18s who are eligible for a passport can now apply for their passport online in a new fast convenient and secure process.

You can apply at www.dfa.ie/passportonline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There is no need for a paper application form, witnesses or printed photos, and processing takes just 2 weeks plus postage.

If you are not eligible to apply online and if you are travelling in more than three weeks you can use the Passport Express service operated in partnership with An Post. For details, visit www.dfa.ie/passports-citizenship/passport-express or enquire at your local post office.

If you’re travelling outside of the EU, it’s important to keep in mind that visa requirements differ from country to country. It’s best to check with the country’s embassy or consulate prior to making your travel arrangements.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade provides regularly updated travel advice for every country in the world and I strongly encourage you to visit it before making travel plans. This is all available on the website - www.dfa.ie/travel/travel-advice - and through a special free Smartphone App called TravelWise.

“In the meantime the message is, check your passport and apply online to save time," Marcella said.

“We must remember there is a lot of pressure on the passport application process at this time of year, something that has been exacerbated by Brexit with a significant number of British citizens applying for Irish passports.

"I remind all Offaly families heading off on holiday this year to check the expiry date of your passport and those of your children," she concluded.

