BREAKING: Boil water notices for three Offaly water supplies removed

Following consultation with the Health Services Executive, Irish Water and Offaly County Council are notifying customers that Irish Water is now in a position to remove the boil water notices from the Dunkerrin, Birr and Banagher Public Water Supplies with immediate effect.

In a statement released this evening, Irish Water stated, "All due diligence has been taken to ensure the safety of all the users of all three public water supplies arising from the failure of a single sample taken from each of the supplies in Dunkerrin, Birr and Banagher PWS. Following further sampling and testing over the weekend we can confirm that all three water supplies are safe to drink.

"Media and stakeholders are being informed this evening of the lifting of the notices and direct contact is being made with those customers who registered as vulnerable customers with Irish Water. A leaflet drop to the customers on the three schemes is being organised on behalf of Irish Water by Offaly County Council for tomorrow."

The statement added that Irish Water and Offaly County Council acknowledge the patience, co-operation and assistance of affected customers during the period of the boil notice and apologised for the inconvenience and disruption caused to householders and the business community.

Queries in relation to this notice may be directed to the Irish Water Customer Contact Centre on 1850 278 278.