OFFALY WEATHER: Things are looking up for the next few days

According to Met Éireann, the weather in Offaly is going to pick up over the next few days.

Today will remain largely dry with good sunny spells, although it will be warmest in the south east. It will also be less humid than in recent days with top temperatures ranging 17 to 21 degrees.

Winds will be generally light to moderate west or northwest in direction but will increase fresh near the north and northwest coast later this afternoon.

It will remain dry overnight with mostly clear skies but a few mist patches may form towards dawn. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in generally light west or northwest breezes.

Monday, July 17, will be a scorcher, according to the forecast. Early misty patches or low cloud will clear quickly to leave a dry and mostly sunny day, with temperatures reaching highs of 24 degrees.

Tuesday will also be dry and warm with some good sunshine and similar temperatures, but make the most of it because southeasterly winds will bring a risk of heavy showers in the evening and overnight.

Things look set to take a turn on Wednesday with a risk of rain and thundery spells on Wednesday.