Permission sought for temporary school in Offaly

The Laois/Offaly Education & Training board have applied to Offaly County Council for planning permission to construct a temporary school building in Clara, Co. Offaly.

The application seeks to put the building on the site of a protected structure at the Ard Scoil Chairáin Naofa in the Frederick Street/Station Road area of the town.

The works would provide for a four-classroom building, as well as external access works and all associated site works.

The application was lodged in early July.

