Woman in her 60s arrested after massive midlands drugs seizure

A woman in her 60s has been arrested after gardaí from the Laois-Offaly Division uncover €45,000 worth of drugs.

The gardaí have seized the cannabis herb in Portlaoise, and the woman was arrested at the scene.

The Garda Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle at James Fintan Lawlor Avenue, Portlaoise at approximately 8.30pm on Monday night, July 10.

A local woman, understood to be from Portlaoise, was detained under the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act at Portlaoise Garda Station.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

