Charity seeks Offaly people for summer skydive

The Meningitis Research Foundation has put the call out to Offaly adrenaline junkies to take the plunge for their fundraising efforts this summer.

"Stepping out of a plane at 10,000 feet, you will freefall at an exhilarating 120mph for 5,000 feet before pulling the ripcord and gliding gently back to earth. This experience of a lifetime is free: simply raise the required sponsorship money and you’ll have the satisfaction of completing a parachute jump and contributing to our fight against meningitis and septicaemia," they said.

The skydiving experience is taking place in Kilkenny Airfield, Co. Kilkenny or Clonbullogue Airfield, Co. Offaly. For more information contact Meningitis Research Foundation’s fundraising team on 01 819 69 31 or email monikam@meningitis.org

Meningitis and septicaemia – the blood poisoning form of the disease – affect around 200 people every year in Ireland, killing 10% of sufferers and leaving many more with after effects that could be as severe as brain damage, deafness and amputations.

The money raised will help the charity in its work of funding research, promoting education and awareness, and helping individuals and families affected by these devastating diseases.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.