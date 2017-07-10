Offaly Childcare Notes (July 10)

Information Sessions

Offaly County Childcare are hosting Information Sessions for parents regarding the More affordable Childcare measures being introduced by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs this coming September. We would appreciate if you place the notice below in all the local notes to inform as many parents as possible:

Offaly County Childcare Committee are hosting Information Sessions for Parents on the More Affordable Childcare which include a new Universal Subsidy and Targeted Subsidies. We will be in Birr on July 18 in the County Arms Hotel, Tullamore on July 19 in the Offaly Centre for Independent Living and Edenderry on the July 20 in the Youth Café starting at 7.30pm. Please come along to find out more on how to apply and if you qualify for any of the subsidies.