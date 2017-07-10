Addition of Offaly band sets festival ticket sales soaring

There is a mass exodus expected from Offaly on the weekend of August 19 & 20 as locals join the hordes of people converging on Bray for the fifth annual Groove Festival.

Tullamore’s finest, Chasing Abbey, were added to the music line up recently and speaking today, promoters said they have seen a significant rise in sales from Offaly for the Festival this year with just five weeks left before it kicks off.

Groove Festival, brought to you by Energia, takes place in the stunning surrounds of Killruddery House & Gardens in Bray, just off junction 7 on the N11 and very accessible from Offaly.

Groove has over 26 great bands playing, including Primal Scream, UB40, Hothouse Flowers, Chasing Abbey, Hudson Taylor and Jerry Fish. New for 2017 is an exciting wellness quarter, Thrive, where the music will meet retreat. In a modern world where we are always switched on, it’s an area to switch off, learn about healthy foods, take part in some yoga or listen to the many wellness speakers. With over 20 of Ireland’s leading names in health and wellness including Derval O’Rourke, Roz Purcell, Aileen Cox Blundell, Emma Buckley, Chef Oliver McCabe and Andrea Hayes, Thrive is one of Ireland’s newest Wellness events and entry to it is included in the Groove Festival ticket starting at €59.50 for an adult day ticket.

There is plenty for all the family at Groove. The Family Zone, which will host adventurous activities like zorbing, climbing walls, stand up paddle boarding and obstacle courses, as well as a schedule of activities at the Silly Billy stage, face painting and arts & crafts. Kids 12 and under go free until August 1.

The will be a Festival Food section which will feature an array of vendors including Box Burger, The Happy Pear, Boojum, Jaru Korean Kitchen, BBQ Blasta and many more.

Festival promoter Avril Bannerton said of the sales increase from Offaly: “We have already doubled sales from the county this year and we are still five weeks away from the Festival. Groove’s reputation as a strong music and family festival has been enhanced this year with the addition of the Thrive wellness quarter and we believe this has helped sales from Offaly. We were extremely excited to get “band of the moment” Chasing Abbey and have them play our Festival.”

Further information on Groove Festival can be found at www.groovefestival.ie with tickets starting at just €59.50 for an adult day ticket. Children 12 and under go free if booked before August 1.

