Offaly people urged to join mammoth charity cycle

Jigsaw, Ireland’s National Centre for Youth Mental Health, are looking for 60 brave cyclists to join with them for their epic Giro D’Jigsaw cycle tour this September, and have turned to Offaly to find some of the participants.

This three day, eight stage, 470km charity cycle tour of Ireland is taking place from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1, to raise vital funds to support young people with their mental health.

Each cyclist will experience life like a cycle pro, starting their journey from the rugged coastline of the Wild Atlantic Way in Galway to the gorgeous coast of the Irish Sea along Ireland’s Ancient East and back again.

On route they’ll be travelling by a number of Jigsaw Services, including Jigsaw Offaly. “We can’t wait to welcome the cyclists to Offaly,” said Vanessa Dowling, from the Jigsaw Offaly team. “We’ll be there to cheer them on their way, and are looking to encourage anyone locally to sign up for this amazing challenge. By taking part in the Giro D’Jigsaw you will help us to raise vital funds and awareness about the support we give to young people in Offaly with their mental health.”

The challenge aims to raise over €50,000 to support Jigsaw’s work improving the lives of young people experiencing mental health difficulties.

Speaking at the launch of the event, two time Giro cyclist Gabriel Greally said, “It’s a really fun experience for a leisure cyclist. Being able to do a cycle over a number of days, without having to worry about the logistics, means you can enjoy the cycle and all the fun and banter along the way. It’s a wonderful experience.”

You can register your interest in taking part online at jigsaw.ie/giro, or by calling the Jigsaw Fundraising Team on 091 549 252. There is a €50 registration fee, and participants asked to raise a minimum of €750 to take part.

Jigsaw will be there with you every step of the way, giving ideas and support to help you reach your fundraising target.

