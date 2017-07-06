Public asked to create postcards for Tullamore twin town project

Offaly County Council have come together with their colleagues in the US city of Chandler for the International Chandler/ Tullamore Postcard Project 2017.

Tullamore and Chandler, located in Arizona, are twin towns and this new project is asking people to design a postcard that celebrates the theme of 'commonality between both locations, and conveys the message, 'bringing communities together.’

This project is to encourage creative minded people in Chandler and Tullamore to come together and exhibit their postcard creations and ideas for a visual treat.

The challenge is to design a postcard with the theme in mind. What might our two communities have in common? Go wild with your designs, the council have encouraged. Draw, paint, print, illustrate, collage, verse, words, poetry, mixed medium, fibre, pastel, beads, polymer clay, photograph etc.

All postcards should be 4x6 inches approx, bought or handmade. Any medium can be used but finished postcards must be completely dry on submission.

Participants can put their name, contact details, age group bracket, email address or remain anonymous, on the back of their postcard creation, which can be sent or hand delivered to Aras an Chontae, Tullamore by Monday, July 31.

An exhibition of the postcards will open on Friday, August 11 at the Áras an Chontae offices in Tullamore.

"Our call is to anyone and everyone, groups, young and old, artists and non-artists," the Council said.

After this exhibition is finished at the Áras an Chontae in Tullamore, the postcards will travel to Chandler in Arizona to be exhibited there. "This we hope may be the start of an annual art exchange that will bring both communities together in a fun and exciting way thus building friendships," OCC stated.

For further information, you can contact:

Róisín Uí Oistíin at roisinuioistin@gmail.com or 0874109783 or Camilla Cullen at camillacullen@ymail.com or 0863764523.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

