BREAKING: €180,000 worth of drugs seized in midlands raid

Two men are currently being questioned by detectives in connection with the detection of close to €180,000 worth of cannabis in Longford town last night, Thursday, June 29.

Gardaí uncovered the find after carrying out a search of a house at around 8:30pm, resulting in the seizure of €97,000 worth of cannabis plants and €80,000 of cannabis herb.

The two males, aged 43 and 32, were arrested at the scene and brought to Longford Garda Station under the auspices of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Garda sources have confirmed the raid was carried out in accordance with the provisions of Operation Thor- a €5m nationwide initiative aimed at preventing crime, disrupting criminal activity and apprehending those wanted on warrant.

The pair can be held for a period of six hours followed by a possible extension of a further 18 hours when they either have to be charged or released.

Last night's operation involved uniformed gardaí, backed up by members from the Longford-Roscommon Divisional Drug Unit as well as officers aligned to Longford's recently set up District Resource Unit.

The upshot of last night's detection is being hailed as somewhat of breakthrough in the Gardai's ongoing attempts to curb the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs in Longford.