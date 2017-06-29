Make plans to give blood in Offaly

There will be an opportunity for Offaly people to give blood on Monday, July 3, at the Tullamore Court Hotel.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service will open the blood bank at 5pm and it will remain open until 8:30pm. There will be further clinics in Tullamore on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Organisers recommend that you have eaten something and have had plenty of cold drinks before donating blood.

Allow yourself about an hour to an hour and a half to complete the process at the clinic from registration to refreshments.

If you feel unwell after making a donation or think you may be coming down with an infection and wish to speak to the doctor on call, please contact 01 4322800.

