Edenderry hosting 'Tidy Garden' competition in July

The Edenderry Tidy Towns committee have announced their annual Tidy Garden competition will take place during the month of July, following which awards will be handed out for the following categories:

- Best Large Garden Front and Back

- Best Small Garden Front and Back

- Best kept Street/Estate

- Best kept Business Premises

- Best Kept School

Entries for the garden competition can come from the urban or rural areas in Edenderry, and entry forms are available in the Post Office, Tedder's Chemist, the Credit Union, or personally from Henry Byrne and Noel Cribbin.



"We again appeal to garden lovers to enter into this year's competition, and by doing so, help raise standards all round," Noel Crbbin said.

They are also appealing to the business premises to take part, suggesting, "if you are considering upgrading your premises, then please do it during July."

"These last few months have been particularly busy for all the members, however we feel that it's all been worth while with a great response from the youth of the town," Noel explained to the Offaly Express.

"Firstly came our grant of €5,000 from the Municipal Area members from which we purchased our new street planters, then our hanging baskets and flower boxes, and lastly our murals. We got an exceptional standard from the school kids in Scoil Bhride, students in the Youth Cafe and from Annette Walshe and Aaron Delaney," he added.

"We can't thank you all enough for bringing such colour and life to derelict sites on our main street."

The garden competition will be judged throughout July, and all those who take pride in their garden and its upkeep are urged to apply.

