Offaly town to host unique 'Duck Race' fundraiser

The Edenderry playground committee are hosting their annual Duck Race on July 30 on the harbour from 1-4pm. This year organisers are offering plenty of novelty events to keep the kids entertained and also plenty for the parents such as the Duck Race, the Derby Business Race, Family Duck Race, Single Duck Race, water zorbing, paddle boards, face painting and funfair games.

The ducks can be sponsored for €20 each for the business race, three for €12 in the family event and €5 each.



There will also be exhibits and stands from Pilkos Pet Farm, Eleanor's Arts Camp, Joanne Usher doing hair and nails for kids, a disco, ice cream van, Euro Bounce, Kelly Louise Bakery & coffee shop, Brendan Bergin's award winning burgers and Brady's Shop.

On the competitive end, Edentri club are organising an open triathlon with up to 60 competing in a running, cycling and swimming event, all starting and finishing at the harbour. "We thank Michael Collins and all at Edentri club for all their help and support," committee treasurer and local Cllr Noel Cribbin said.

"We are also running a Pub Derby with two people representing each pub in a 'roll the barrel' race and a three-legged race."

"Our Duck Race is our main fundraiser for the year and this year we are laying tarmac on all pathways in the playground and we also hope to install some new equipment all at a cost of €10,000," Noel explained to the Offaly Express.

"Last year our Duck Race was a great success and the harbour was packed and all in attendance had a great day. We have added some extra activities for all this year and we again look for your support by purchasing a duck at €5 each or to the businesses for €20 for the Duck Derby."

"Our playground is a fabulous facility for the kids of the area, but it needs constant upgrading and repairs. With no membership fees or entry fees our only source of income is from our fundraisers. The committee look forward to your support and to seeing you all at our Duck Race on the harbour on July 30," Cribbin concluded.