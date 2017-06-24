BREAKING: Man dies at midlands music festival

Gardaí are investigating after a young man died at the Body & Soul festival which is being held in Westmeath this weekend.

A 31-year-old man is reported to have collapsed at the popular music and arts festival this afternoon, and authorities are not treating the death as suspicious.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Mullingar Hospital where a post-mortem will be scheduled, the Irish Independent reported.

He was taken to the medical tent at the event by medical staff and was treated by advanced paramedics and a consultant doctor in emergency medicine. His family and friends have been notified.

Around 15,000 people attended the festival at Ballinlough Castle on Saturday.

The three day festival sees a range of music acts, comedians and includes a number of well-being practises like yoga and mindfulness.

