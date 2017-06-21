Offaly people to walk in Spain for Fighting Blindness charity

A number of Offaly residents are set to walk for Fighting Blindness, a small charity with a big mission. They aim to find treatments and cures for sight loss in Ireland where over 246,000 people are affected by conditions such as age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP). Additionally, their Insight Counselling Centre provides a professional counselling service to people affected by sight loss and their families.

Fighting Blindness must raise 90% of their annual funding for their work, which is the reason they rely so much on the kindness and support of the community and companies nationwide. In an enormous effort to raise money Fighting Blindness are asking members of the public to join them and walkers from all over the world to discover Marbella on their VISION WALK this October.

Edenderry's Johnny Brady, Aileen Mallon, Vinnie Leech and others will take on the walking adventure for Fighting Blindness later this year, and they are encouraging others to join them. The walk takes place from October 10-16 and the itinerary includes Aer Lingus flights, 4 Star Hotel accommodation in Marbella for 6 nights, transfers, Gala Dinner on final night and registration for the four daily walks. You can choose either a 5K, a 20K or for the very fit a 30K.

The walks take place daily through the countryside, nature trails and along the beach. It promises to be great fun, challenging and an opportunity to raise much needed funds for research into the cause of visual impairment.

If you choose to join, 50% of the money raised will go to Fighting Blindness. To book, a deposit of €200 is required and the full cost of the trip is €1,800 Euros. Fundraising ideas and sponsorship cards will be given to all those who book. Further information is available on www.FightingBlindness.ie or by calling Freddie on 086 8584144.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.