Unique history book to be launched for Offaly village

The launch of a book called, 'A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past,' will be held in Ballycumber Community Centre on Thursday, June 29, at 7.30pm.

The book, which is a first attempt at recording the rich history of the Ballycumber area has been written in the form of a walking guide. The 5km route starts at Ballycumber Bridge over the River Brosna on the Clara Road, proceeding through Ballycumber Village to Grogan before turning towards the Back Road and up Carroll’s Hill to Liss Church, School and Graveyard.

Walkers then travel the Coroe Road, passing Ballycumber GAA Grounds on the left to Ballycumber Railway Station. Crossing the Railway Bridge over the Dublin to Galway railway line, the route turns right with Prospect House on the left towards the Ballycumber to Tubber Road. Turning right at the junction and over Scaul Bridge to Twickenham, the walk ends at Ballycumber House.

The idea for the book stemmed from a Sponsored Walk in aid of Ballycumber GAA Club which was organised at Halloween last year. On that walk, a group of walkers were led by a Guide who explained the history and significance of various buildings and locations and at four strategic locations a local historian gave a more detailed account of the history of Ballycumber House, the Railway Station, Grogan and Liss. The response to this venture was very positive and gave Ballycumber GAA History Group the confidence to assemble more information and photographs.

The group acknowledge the many contributors who supplied information and photographs. The result of collecting all this information is now to be found in A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past which has been published in colour by Brosna Press, Ferbane. It is an ideal gift for Ballycumber natives and their families who are no longer living locally. Copies of the book at €10 will be on sale at the launch.

The launch will feature a Power Point presentation of photographs from the locality and local artists will provide entertainment and refreshments will be served. Organisers have said a warm welcome is extended to everyone with any connection to Ballycumber to attend on Thursday, June 29 at 7.30pm.

