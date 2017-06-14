Shots fired at a house in midlands estate

Gardaí in the Laois/Offaly Division are investigating after a gunshot was fired at a house in Carmody Way, Fairgreen in Portlaoise at approximately 10pm on Tuesday night.

A garda spokesperson has told the Express that a family was in the house at the time but no one was injured and the shooter remains at large.

It has been reported that the front door of a house was shot at and the shooter then sped out of the estate.

Gardaí will be going house to house looking for information.

Anyone with information should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 86 74100.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

