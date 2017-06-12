Offaly school to host 'Midsummer Melodies' concert

Scoil Mhuire Tullamore will be presenting an evening of music and song at the concert, Midsummer Melodies, on Wednesday June 21, in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore.

The concert features the National Choir of the Year – Tullamore’s Academy Chamber Choir, who will be representing Ireland in the prestigious International Choral Festival in Spittal-an-der-drau in Austria this July.

Students as young as 5 have been busy preparing some summer melodies and rhymes to get you into the mood for summer. 90 tin whistles will fill the church, with a medley of traditional Irish tunes.

As well as performances by students and staff of Scoil Mhuire, The Academy Chamber Choir will be showcasing their repertoire for its competition in Austria.

If you are interested in Chamber music or have no idea as to what it is all about – this is a fantastic opportunity to experience one of Ireland’s leading Chamber Choirs in action.

A number of well-known soloists will also be performing on the evening.

The concert commences at 7:30pm and doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at €10 (children are free of charge!) and can be purchased from Scoil Mhuire or from the Academy of Music.

If you wish to reserve tickets for this performance, phone 087-9862123 or email tickets@scoilmhuiretullamore.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.