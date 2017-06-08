JOBS ALERT: We're Hiring!

Iconic Newspapers is looking for an Ad Operations Executive to join their team in Portlaoise and are offering a competitive salary package. If you have the organisational skills and attention to detail to provide an effective campaign management service across the ad operations team, this is an excellent opportunity.

You will provide key administrative support and liaison between our media teams and creative agencies, and therefore it is vital that you can manage and streamline the booking process and troubleshoot any problems that arise.

Daily tasks include, but are not limited to, trafficking campaigns, managing delivery and optimisation, ensuring that campaigns are meeting their KPIs, providing reports and screengrabs to the sales team, along with dealing with any other queries they have, and troubleshooting faulty ads.

Iconic Newspapers is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience across both print and online. Our portfolio includes many iconic, market-leading titles including the Limerick Leader, the Kilkenny People, the Leinster Leader and Leinster Express.

Highly organised with strong communication and analytical skills, you will enjoy working both on your own initiative and as part of a team. With the enthusiasm to work under pressure within a fast paced environment, you must have the ability to maintain accurate records, prioritise your workload and work confidently in a fully digital and process driven environment.

Ideally of graduate calibre you must have the drive and commitment to make your mark within one of our dedicated, professional teams. With plenty of initiative and a good level of numeracy, it’s also important that you’re hard working, personable and reliable, with solid computer skills. An interest in digital media is desirable.

We’re quick to recognise talent, and just as quick to reward it - so you’ll have every chance to build a successful future with us.

To apply, please email your CV and covering letter to ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie.