Annual Marigold Festival to take place in Offaly

Now in its fourth year, the annual Marigold Festival takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on June 8 from 10am to 3.30pm.

This event is organised by the Midland Region Committee of Active Retirement Ireland in conjunction with Home Instead Senior Care, the main sponsor and organisers have said that the day promises to be informative, entertaining, great fun and filled with laughter.

The Marigold Festival is a celebration of life, a showcase of the creativity and talent among our senior citizens and how all activities carried out by ARI contribute to healthy, active ageing whilst members engage and are respected in their communities.

A large number of stands will be in attendance reflecting a wide range of services and products. The organisers aim to introduce new exhibitors and this year a new addition will be Swordfish Dental and doTERRa Essential Oils, while regular attendees include Guerin Media, Wheelchair Cars Ireland, and Whelehan’s Pharmacy with free health checks.

Health services include Home Instead Senior Care, Specsavers, Cardiac Care, Hidden Hearing, Sword and Step Forward Ireland to name but a few. A medley of others will be present and back again after a few years’ hiatus is the popular RRN Jewellery and annual attendee Catwalk with an array of Fashion Accessories. Coole Swan will be giving people tasters of their famous liqueur. An exciting newcomer in 2017 is The Freebird Club which could be described as AIRBNB for seniors and Caitriona Curtis from Memory Tours will also be at hand to assist with trips.

The morning programme, after official opening and address by Ms Kay Murphy, newly elected National President of ARI and Jonathan Acton, Managing Director of Home Instead Senior Care, Mullingar, includes a talk by Seamus Boland, CEO of Irish Rural Link since 2001, who will speak on rural issues affecting the public.

Karl Ronan, Swordfish Medical will give advice on good daily dental practice. Karen McGonigle from Laughter 4 Health will follow and hopefully will have attendees in stitches! Karen has been practising Yoga and Indian Massage for over a decade and has appeared on Ireland Am Breakfast Show and members of her group, supported by Karen, have done an interview on the Ray Darcy Show. The last item on the morning programme is information and a brief demonstration of the new and increasingly popular game of Walking Football by BMBARA, Multyfarnham. Walking Football is very adaptable and is open to men and women of all ages and abilities and is endorsed by Croi (Fighting Heart Disease and Stroke) and the FAI.

The Marigold Festival would not be complete without annual favourites Sweet Tunes who take to the stage at 1.30pm, followed by local Eurovision performers Jimmy and Tommy Swarbrigg. Tommy and Jimmy are the National Ambassadors for the Marigold Festival Series which takes place in other regions in the country and the Midland Region are very pleased to have them present in Tullamore on June 8.

Tommy and Jimm, along with representatives of Home Instead Senior Care and Active Retirement Ireland, will judge the Super Senior Talent Show which takes place from 2.15pm to 3.15pm, and all ARI members are encouraged to get their act in to Mary Neville as soon as possible as there are limited places.

Jonathan Acton, Home Instead, Mullingar says, “We are delighted to be involved in the Marigold Festival for the fourth successive year and hope that all who attend on the day will find it informative and entertaining."

Des Skelly, Chairperson of the Midland Region Committee of ARI who states: “The ongoing support of Home Instead Senior Care, Mullingar allows us to host this event and we really appreciate their huge input in ensuring the success of the day so come along and join us on this fun packed day."

For further details please contact Jonathan Acton, Home Instead, Mullingar on 0879862148 or Anne Drury, Active Retirement Ireland on 0872077078.

