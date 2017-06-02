Mixed weather for Offaly over June Bank Holiday weekend

Intervals of cloud and sunshine will kick off the June Bank Holiday weekend in Offaly today with temperatures reaching up to 16 degrees with scattered showers.

The rain should ease this evening, allowing for dry conditions overnight, while Saturday will bring thunder and lightning in the morning and afternoon.

Spells of sunshine are expected between the showers with temperatures again reaching highs of 16 degrees and the thunder and lightning easing on Saturday evening.

Sunday looks set to be mostly cloudy with showers throughout the first half of the day.

Temperatures will reach 15 degrees.

Bank Holiday Monday will be very wet with temperatures reaching a maximum of 12-15 degrees.

