Three men arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Roscrea

Gardaí at Roscrea Co Tipperary investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred on the May 7 have arrested three males.

A 28 year old man was arrested in Dublin yesterday and is detained in a north Tipperary Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Two further males aged 17 and 34 were arrested today, also in the Dublin area, and are both detained in north Tipperary Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The arrests came as part of an ongoing investigating into an aggravated burglary at a house on Old Dublin Road, Roscrea. The incident was reported to Gardaí at 11.40pm on May 7.

A husband and wife were assaulted by two men who broke into their house through a side window and a quantity of cash was stolen.

The man, who is in his 90s, was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise by ambulance suffering from head injuries. The woman, who is in her 80s, was not injured.