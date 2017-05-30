Jockeys sought for Offaly Donkey Derby

Over the June Bank Holiday weekend, the main street of Shannonbridge will be turned into a donkey derby racetrack as Visit Offaly host the unique charity event.

After the success of last year, the Shannonbridge Donkey Derby is back, and organisers describe it as, "good fun for a great cause."

On Sunday June 4, Luker's Bar in Shannonbridge will be the focal point for the event from 3pm.

A live music gig rig will be in full flow between 3-6pm and Ruby Dukes will be among the performers before the races start at 4pm.

Organisers are hopeful for good bank holiday weather and there will be a BBQ and face painting on the street outside Luker's and a sheep shearing competition at 5pm.

All money raised on the day will go toward Pieta House which cares for people who are suicidal and suffering from mental health issues.

If you are interested in finding out more or even becoming a jockey for the Donkey Derby, you can call 0876428297.







