Revenue seizes herbal cannabis worth €150,000 at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Following routine profiling, Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized approximately 7.5kg of herbal cannabis from two separate parcels today.

The drugs, with a street value of approximately €150,000, were discovered concealed in a child’s armchair, which originated in the UK, and a collection of wicker boxes which originated in Thailand.

The packages were consigned to addresses in Dublin City and Galway and investigations are on-going with a view to prosecution.

