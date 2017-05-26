Know any lifesavers in Offaly? The Irish Ambulance Service is recruiting paramedics

The National Ambulance Service has launched a recruitment drive to find paramedics all over the country, including Offaly.

The NAS is committed to providing an efficient and effective Emergency Ambulance, Intermediate Care, First Responder and Communications Service, meeting all statutory duties and public expectations.

NAS is seeking persons interested in undertaking the Paramedic Training Programme to become a Paramedic with the Pre Hospital Emergency Care Council (PHECC).

The intention of this process is to provide a pool of suitably qualified paramedics, licensed to practice by the Pre Hospital Emergency Care Council (PHECC), who will be offered positions at the grade of Paramedic at various locations throughout the NAS.

The Paramedic Training Programme is currently operated jointly by the National Ambulance Service College and the School of Medicine & Medical Science, University College Dublin. Successful completion of the course will lead to Paramedic Registration with the pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council and award of the Diploma in Emergency Medical Science, UCD.

For more information or to apply for the job, you can click here.

