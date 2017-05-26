Killeigh Soccer Club receives green light for major development

Killeigh Schoolboys and Girls Soccer Club has received planning permission for a major development from Offaly County Council at their facility at Derrybeg.

On site there will be six temporary changing rooms, a new soccer pitch, exercise paths and pitch flood lighting.

Also included in the plans is a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance and access from the public road incorporating. It will also include new gates.